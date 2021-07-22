Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.