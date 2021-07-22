Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $103.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $100.94 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $412.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.53 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $427.61 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $437.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SFBS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. 555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $22,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $12,898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.