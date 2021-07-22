Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Xencor also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

