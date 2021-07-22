Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

