Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. Clarus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 1,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.28 million, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.