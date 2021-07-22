Zacks: Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,407. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

