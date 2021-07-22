Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce sales of $31.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.43 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $128.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $131.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $138.65 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

