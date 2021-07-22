Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $447.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $447.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.52 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

