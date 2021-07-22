Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

ARAV opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

