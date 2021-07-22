Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

DCPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

