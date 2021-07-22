Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.27 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

