Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,508. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

