Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $17.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.82 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

