Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,631. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

