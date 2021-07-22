Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce $328.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.70 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Truist raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.46. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $125,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.