Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) to Sell

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adagene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. Adagene has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

