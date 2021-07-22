Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

