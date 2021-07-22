Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.39. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.