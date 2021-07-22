Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sell

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Newmont for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.41.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,064 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

