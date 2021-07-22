Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) to Hold

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.