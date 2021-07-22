Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.