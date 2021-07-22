Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Buy

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Halma has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.