Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to “Hold”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. "

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

