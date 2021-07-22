Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumentum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

