Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to “Buy”

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Fuel Gas is benefiting from the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in Pennsylvania, which aided it to expand operation in the high-productive Appalachian region and boosted free cash flow generation. The company’s pipeline projects under development will help it to upgrade natural gas transmission pipelines. Effective cost management will boost its margins. Stable cash flow allows it to pay regular dividend and its strong liquidity will allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. In the past 12-month period, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, its performance can be impacted by strong competition to natural gas from alternate energy sources. Stringent regulations, weather variations and dependence on the performance of subsidiaries to meet its obligations are concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

