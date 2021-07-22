Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Buy

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

