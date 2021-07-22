ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Market Capitalization Tops $159,801.26

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $159,801.26 and approximately $68,990.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

