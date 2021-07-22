Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.36, a P/E/G ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.