Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.80.
Shares of ZG opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.36, a P/E/G ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
