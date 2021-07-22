Zimmer Partners LP Invests $1.13 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $32,388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $42,054,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $921,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $342,022,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 256,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.04. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.