Zimmer Partners LP Invests $13.18 Million in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,324,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.05% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. two has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

