Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $407,000 Investment in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.10% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth about $2,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

