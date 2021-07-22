Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,311. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

