Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $609,000 Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Poshmark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 over the last ninety days.

POSH stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,176. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.