Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 58,000 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,753. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

