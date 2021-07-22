Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Up to $47.70

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.70, but opened at $49.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 10,390 shares changing hands.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

