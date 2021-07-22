Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $545,319.32 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.