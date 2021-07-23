-$0.03 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $340.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 242.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Landec by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

