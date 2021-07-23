-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Points International posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOM opened at $17.20 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.