-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.58 and a beta of 2.08.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

