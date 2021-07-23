$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,814 shares of company stock valued at $69,477,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. 11,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.35 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

