-$0.08 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,146,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,554. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

