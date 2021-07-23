$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after buying an additional 641,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,399. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

