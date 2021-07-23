-$0.18 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

