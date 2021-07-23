-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 2,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,195. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

