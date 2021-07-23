-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

