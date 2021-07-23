-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.32.
About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.