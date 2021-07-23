-$0.54 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,919. Galecto has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

