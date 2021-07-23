$0.56 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 144,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,427. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

