$1.20 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

