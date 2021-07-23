$1.20 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.