$1.31 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

