$115.83 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $114.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
