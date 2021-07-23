$115.83 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $114.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

